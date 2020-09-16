Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

A Burntwood secondary school has confirmed more than 50 staff and students will need to self-isolate for 14 days after a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Chase Terrace Academy initially opted to instruct all Year 9 students to stay at home after being informed of the COVID-19 case.

But in a letter to parents, executive headteacher Stuart Jones said discussions with Public Health England had allowed those who needed to self-isolate for the full period to be identified.

“We have identified 47 students and calls are being made and messages are being sent to ensure that the parents and carers of these students understand the situation and the need to self-isolate for 14 days. “There are also four members of staff who will self-isolate for this period.” Stuart Jones, Chase Terrace Academy

Mr Jones added that a further 212 pupils would be allowed to return tomorrow (17th September).

In his letter he urged parents to ensure children had face masks ready to wear in communal areas.