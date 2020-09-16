Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding from a housebuilding business.

Persimmon Homes West Midlands will offer up donations as part of the company’s Community Champions initiative.

The scheme was switched to target those helping the over 70s since the coronavirus crisis began, with groups such as the MHA Lichfield Live at Home Scheme.

But the company says it is now opening up the scheme to all community groups once again.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director of Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said:

“The effects of COVID-19 have been far reaching and all our communities have been affected, but a great deal of good has come out of adversity. “It has been heart-warming to see how people have united and rallied together to help the most vulnerable people in our society, whether it has been providing practical help with shopping and prescriptions, to transport or emotional support and providing a friendly face at what has been a very lonely time. “We are proud to have been able to lend our support to the over 70s by targeting our donations, but we feel the time is now right to open our Community Champions fund to all walks of life again.” Stephen Cleveley, Persmisson Homes West Midlands

To find out more about how to apply visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.