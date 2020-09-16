Pupils at a Burntwood school have been told they will to remain at home after a case of coronavirus was confirmed.

Chase Terrace Academy. Picture: Google Streetview

Year 9 students at Chase Terrace Academy were told to stay away in a letter sent out to parents yesterday (15th September).

Executive headteacher Stuart Jones said the measure was being taken until further advice was received.

“The student concerned developed symptoms in the evening of 9th September and was tested on Sunday. The student has been at home since Thursday. From the information that we have, it would seem that the infection was as a result of indirect transmission from a person not connected with the school, who has also tested positive. “We are grateful to the family involved for the responsible action they have taken and the timely communication with the school. “We have, of course, followed correct procedure in contacting Public Health England, but await a response from them in terms of specific guidance, given the particular circumstances of this situation. “In the interim, as the student was in school during the period before the onset of symptoms, we have decided that the most prudent measure would be to ask all students in Year 9 to self-isolate at home until we have further information and guidance.” Stuart Jones, Chase Terrace Academy

Mr Jones said work would be sent out for those students who could not return to class do complete from home, but said pupils may face differing periods of time away from school.