Lichfield City FC returned to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph over Cadbury Athletic.

Ivor Green’s men went into the game on the back of a draw against Ashby Ivanhoe at the weekend.

They started brightly with Brady Middleton denied an opener by the legs of the Cadbury keeper.

But the visiting stopper could do nothing to prevent City taking the lead when Matt Gardner continued his goal-packed start to the season with a calm finish.

A cagey first half saw little in terms of goalmouth action, with a header over the top the only moment of real threat from the visitors.

Middleton fired off target at the start of the second half before Lichfield doubled their lead when Josh Mansell’s cross allowed Gardner to bag his second of the night.

There was a warning at the other end though as Cadbury saw a strike hit the bar before City keeper Adam Jenkins was forced into a smart save to keep his side’s two-goal advantage intact.

Jordan Hunt and Max Black both sent efforts off target before Gardner was denied a hat-trick by a full-stretch save from the visiting stopper.

A third goal did eventually arrive for Lichfield though when a quick break ended with Luke Childs finding the net to wrap up the points.

Gardner had one final chance to wrap up a hat-trick after he rounded the keeper, but the in-form forward couldn’t get his effort on target.