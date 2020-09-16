A Lichfield headteacher says his school followed the advice of experts to deal with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Matt Allman made his comments in a letter to parents at The Friary School regarding a COVID-19 case involving a pupil.

The headteacher said the school had acted on plans already in place as well as seeking advice from Public Health England on managing the situation.

“There are lots of rumours flying around and so many people know part of the story. “We focus on applying the requirements from the horse’s mouth – Public Health England – and wanted to share them with parents to maintain confidence and transparency. “The next few months are going to be a challenge. It would be naive to think we will all escape this virus, but we will hold our position of learning from partner schools and following the expert advice we receive.” Matt Allman, The Friary School

The confirmation of a case at The Friary School comes after Chase Terrace Academy revealed it had sent home an entire year group after a pupil tested positive for COVID-19.