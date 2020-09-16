Picture: Godden Photography

Protesters say they want to see a factory in Shenstone shut down for good.

The comments came as a rooftop protest at UAV Engines continued into a second day yesterday (15th September).

The members of Palestine Action accuse the factory of making components for drones used by the Israeli military.

A spokesperson said:

“We are calling for the factory and all Elbit Systems sites to be shut down in the UK, and an end to UK complicity with Israeli apartheid.” Palestine Action spokesperson

See pictures from the second day of the protest by Godden Photography below: