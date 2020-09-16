A report says a new leisure centre site in Lichfield could help to create a “sports campus” facility.

Lichfield District Council has put forward Stychbrook Park as the preferred location for a replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

A report to a an overview and scrutiny committee meeting next week has given a first look at a possible layout for the site.

The example layout for the new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park. Picture: Lichfield District Council

As well as car parking and the main building, the example layout for the new location include a sports pitch – one less than the two that currently occupy the park.

The report said:

“It has a history of use as a sports and recreation site. “At 3.47 hectares is is a large site, lessening the impact on surrounding housing. “As can be seen from the illustration, the majority of the public open space would remain. “The new centre would have synergy with existing outdoor pitch provision, giving the potential for a ‘sports campus’ style offer.” Lichfield District Council report on plan for new leisure centre

A number of other locations across the city were ruled out, the report reveals.

There had been calls for a leisure centre to form part of the Birmingham Road redevelopment, but the document says such a facility would take up the entire site.

Stychbrook Park. Picture: Google Streetview

The council said once the Stychbrook Park site is confirmed as the preferred location, residents would be able to have their say.