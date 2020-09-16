A Whittington nursery has become the new playing kit sponsor for Lichfield Hockey Club.

Sheepwash Day Nursery has signed a three-year agreement that will see the new company’s name on the front of all shirts across the adult and junior teams.

Neal Critchley (Lichfield Hockey Club), Charmaine Eagles and Jessica Latham (Sheepwash Farm Day Nursery), with Seb Fisher and Lauren Massey (Lichfield Hockey Club) wearing the new Adidas kit

The sponsorship has also meant that the club can offer kit at a reduced rate for players and members.

Neal Critchley from Lichfield Hockey Club, said:

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to Sheepwash Farm Day Nursery for sponsoring the new kit. “This support has meant that we are able to offer the kit at a subsidised rate, which is important at this moment in time in society. Every player, both young and old, will now wear this bespoke Adidas kit with pride. “The club wanted to refresh its match and training kit of many years. A special steering committee was created by the club with senior and junior players, plus parents analysing clothing, brands, colours and design options. “With the assistance of Printable Promotions, a deal was brokered with international brand Adidas, which is a major coup for the club. “I’d like to say thanks to the new kit committee for their time in creating this special design, the first time the club has had a bespoke kit.” Neal Critchley, Lichfield Hockey Club

Charmaine Eagles, director and manager of the nursery, said: