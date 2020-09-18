Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The reopening date for Friary Grange Leisure Centre has been confirmed.
The site – which has controversially remained shut since the start of the coronavirus crisis – will welcome people back again from 24th October.
Lichfield District Council and Freedom Leisure said steps were being taken to ensure a safe reopening.
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
“I am sure everyone who is looking forward to getting back to their local pool and sports facilities will be very pleased to hear Friary Grange will be reopening in time for October half term.
“There is still some work to do with our leisure partners, Freedom Leisure, who run the facility on our behalf, but we are looking forward to Friary Grange reopening next month.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council
Ivan Horsfall-Turner, managing director of Freedom Leisure, added:
“We are delighted to be reopening Friary Grange Leisure Centre.
“The team is working hard to make sure the centre is ready and waiting to welcome back the local community, and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”Ivan Horsfall-Turner, Freedom Leisure
Just beyond, that Cox & Horsfall-Turner are “delighted” and “pleased,” this episode is an abject failure by LDC & Freedom and must surely call into question these 3rd party relationships.
Just in time for lockdown part 2?
Utter shambles LDC, you could have insisted on this reopening a little earlier once the Burntwood Leisure Centre was shown to be safe and not coping with demand. You let us down.
Leave a comment