The reopening date for Friary Grange Leisure Centre has been confirmed.

The site – which has controversially remained shut since the start of the coronavirus crisis – will welcome people back again from 24th October.

Friary Grange Leisure Centre

Lichfield District Council and Freedom Leisure said steps were being taken to ensure a safe reopening.

Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member responsible for leisure, said:

“I am sure everyone who is looking forward to getting back to their local pool and sports facilities will be very pleased to hear Friary Grange will be reopening in time for October half term. “There is still some work to do with our leisure partners, Freedom Leisure, who run the facility on our behalf, but we are looking forward to Friary Grange reopening next month.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Ivan Horsfall-Turner, managing director of Freedom Leisure, added: