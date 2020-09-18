Don’t miss out!
Five people have been charged in connection with a factory protest in Lichfield.
The group have all been charged with criminal damage to property over £5000, aggravated trespass and using violence or intimidation to stop people going about their lawful work:
- Huda Ammori, 26, of Mattison Road, London.
- James Barnard, 47, of Mattison Road, London.
- Caroline Brouard, 33, of Godwin Road, London.
- Nicola Deane, 50, of High Road, Harleston
- Robin Refalu, 40, of no fixed address.
They have all been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Newcastle Magistrates Court via video link.
I’m glad this protest, and your previous article on it, has brought the information to my attention. Upsetting to see nothing significant has happened as a result after looking at the related articles going back to 2014. Seems fair to arrest for the reasons given but can I ask why names, ages and addresses are given to the public on each occasion??
