Picture: Godden Photography

Five people have been charged in connection with a factory protest in Lichfield.

The group have all been charged with criminal damage to property over £5000, aggravated trespass and using violence or intimidation to stop people going about their lawful work:

Huda Ammori, 26, of Mattison Road, London.

James Barnard, 47, of Mattison Road, London.

Caroline Brouard, 33, of Godwin Road, London.

Nicola Deane, 50, of High Road, Harleston

Robin Refalu, 40, of no fixed address.

They have all been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Newcastle Magistrates Court via video link.