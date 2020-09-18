Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield animal charity is seeking a volunteer to help it rehome cats.
A cat adoption team leader is being sought to support a small team at Cat Protection’s Lichfield and Tamworth branch.
The voluntary role will feature responding to enquiries from members of the public and allocating them to the team of volunteers, as well as maintaining records.
Rob Hall, Cats Protection’s area development manager, said:
“The volunteer-run branch does a huge amount of work to help needy cats, so sparing just a few hours a week can make a huge difference.
“We are sure that whoever takes on the role will find it incredibly rewarding.
“It’s also a great way to make new friends and learn more about cats.”Rob Hall, Cats Protection
No previous experience is necessary. For more details email bsunorth@cats.org.uk or call 01825 741 995 for more information.