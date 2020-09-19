Lichfield and Burntwood businesses who create job placements for out of work young people are being encouraged to apply for funding from a new programme.

The Kickstart Scheme has been launched by the Government, with employers eligible for £1,500 for each six-month opportunity they create for people aged between 16 and 24.

The funding covers each placement at a national minimum wage for 25 hours a week, as well as national insurance contributions and employer minimum automatic enrolment contributions.

Applications must be for a minimum of 30 job placements. However, if a business is unable to create that many jobs on their own, they can partner with other organisations to reach the minimum number.

Lichfield District Council is now offering to be a representative of a group, and is encouraging local businesses who would like to benefit from the scheme to come forward.

Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“We really want local businesses to take part in this scheme and help our young people get back into the workplace, so they can learn new skills and get vital experience. “This is why we will be acting as a representative of a group and are seeking employers across the district who are interested in recruiting through the scheme. “We will need to reach at least 30 job placement from local businesses before we can apply, so please do get in touch now.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Businesses are interested in taking part in the scheme locally can find out more by emailing economicdevelopment@lichfielddc.gov.uk.