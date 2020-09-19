Lichfield City FC’s bright start to the season continued as they eased through to the next stage of the FA Vase.

Ivor Green’s men travelled to Stafford Town and started brightly with in-form Matt Gardner seeing an effort tipped away by the keeper.

The City striker thought he’d gone one better when he tucked home after Kyle Patterson’s shot was fumbled, but the flag was up for offside.

The pressure was building on the Stafford goal and their rearguard was eventually breached when a cross found Max Black who tapped home from close range.

It was 2-0 when Patterson fired home from the edge off the box.

A third goal almost followed before the break when a long-range Patterson strike went narrowly wide.

Any hopes of a second half rally from Stafford were extinguished when Jordan Hunt’s cross was nodded home by Gardner.

The City striker turned provider to wrap up the result when his chipped pass found Patterson who bagged his second of the game with a composed finish.