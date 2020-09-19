Don’t miss out!
A soft play area in Shenstone has reopened for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began.
The facility at Dobbies Garden Centre has introduced social distancing measures and other steps, including increased cleaning programmes.
Capacity will also be reduced, with customers asked to book in advance to help manage numbers.
Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said:
“We have successfully reopened garden centres and restaurants across the UK, and are well-place to welcome customers into our soft plays.
“Thank you to all team members who have worked hard to ensure our soft plays are ready and we look forward to welcoming visitors for a fun and safe day out.”Graeme Jenkins