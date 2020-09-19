A volunteer is heading up Ben Nevis to help support efforts to restore the Lichfield Canal.

Margaret Broadhead will take on the walking challenge today (19th September) in aid of the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.

Margaret Broadhead

She joined the trust after her husband passed away and now works with the green and grounds team as well as the marketing and events team.

“Volunteering with the trust has been so good to me – I’ve met so many wonderful people and it’s kept me busy. “I now want to repay the favour by raising money for the trust, especially as COVID-19 has caused a massive dent in the fundraising efforts. “I’m walking to the top of Ben Nevis, which is a 20-mile round trip with a steep climb to the halfway point then a zig-zag path to the top.” Margaret Broadhead

People can donate to Margaret’s fundraising efforts online.