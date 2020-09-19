The winners of the first ever Lichfield Live Community Awards have been revealed during a special livestreamed ceremony.
Richard Winterton Auctioneers was the headline sponsor of the awards, which attracted more than 250 nominations across the five categories.
The volume and high quality of the nominations in each category prompted the judges to award not only an overall winner, but also a Highly Commended recognition.
The winners are:
Best Voluntary Organisation (sponsored by Chase & District Memorial Park):
- Winner – Burntwood Be A Friend.
- Highly Commended: Helping Each Other Lichfield
Best Business (sponsored by A-Plan Insurance Lichfield):
- Winner – Kean Styles.
- Highly Commended – Chapel Lane Stores
Random Act of Kindness (sponsored by Friends of Friary Grange):
- Winner – Chloe Doram.
- Highly Commended – Ella Ho.
Best Professional (sponsored by UK Stoneworx):
- Winner – Russ Bramwell.
- Highly Commended – Lichfield DC Refuse and Recycling Team
Best Leadership (sponsored by Secura Labels):
- Winner – David Clarke.
- Highly Commended – Darren Ennis.
Lichfield Live’s panel of judges were very impressed with the quality of the shortlist and said there had been tough calls to make in most of the categories. The panel included: Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and the chair Paul Groves (Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C.).
“The quality of the nominations was incredible.
“It shows how much amazing work has happened in Lichfield and district since lockdown first started.
“We have seen fantastic work being carried out, not just by higher profile groups and businesses and individuals, but also from a small army of unsung heroes who have contributed so much to our community.
“We believe we have identified worthy winners in each category, they have all worked tirelessly and selflessly to help others and in each case they continue to make a significant contribution to their local communities or to Lichfield and the wider district as a whole.
“But we also felt it was only right to highlight others with a Highly Commended recognition.
“The quality of all those shortlisted and indeed all the nominations was inspiring and uplifting.”Paul Groves
The team at Lichfield Live are delighted to have welcomed Richard Winterton Auctioneers as title sponsors and the other local businesses and organisations who sponsored individual categories.
The response of the people of Lichfield district in supporting the new awards scheme and submitting so many nominations has also been fantastic.
“We have been overwhelmed with the amount of support the awards have generated.
“Each of our award sponsors have been very keen to show their backing for the community.
“We would also like to thank all those who are helping ensure our inaugural awards night was such a fitting tribute to all the amazing work that continues to take place, as well as to my fellow judges for taking the time to fully assess each shortlist.
“We intend to make the Lichfield Live Community Awards an annual event and the support we have enjoyed this year shows how strong community spirit is across the district.”Paul Groves
A fantastic idea and a very good set of winners that are undoubtedly thoroughly deserving of their accolade.
The fact it was staged by a team of unpaid volunteers is also worth highlighting. Thank you and hearty congratulations to everyone involved on creating these awards and to zll thise nominated.
It was good to see a supportive and positive response from so many local councillors last night and today.
But why the silence from LDC, especially as one of their own teams was Highly Commended? At a time when the council itself is trying to kick-start the local economy and support businesses and the voluntary sector you would think they could officially acknowledge the winners.
The same would be true for our MP, but he’s too busy to acknowledge the amazing work in his constituency. Far more important to promote his chums the Mayor of Birmingham and US Ambassador. Plus Burntwood did well in the awards and we know his antipathy to non-Lichfield things.
I mentioned these awards on twitter and I congratulate all the winners!
I was asked to be a judge, but declined reluctantly because I thought politicians shouldn’t be involved.
You can’t win, can you? And as for the spiteful Burntwood comment, that is unnecessary, untrue, ungenerous, and (as polling shows) unbelievable.
As I say – congratulations to ALL the winners, highly commendeds, and everyone in the community who have pulled together to help during this pandemic. I am proud of you all!
Mr F – you retweeted a pre-awards tweet from the host Chris without comment.
I sincerely apologise for any hurt or distress that you believe you have suffered as a result of my comment about you and Burntwood. I am sorry you feel that way and apologise that you believe you are offended by it.
Speaking as a long-time Conservative Party supporter I can only conclude the awards were greatly enhanced by the lack of involvement of LDC and Mr Fabricant.
The awards, all the nominees, the shortlist, the highly commended and above all the winners show how well the public has done since March without support or assistance from local or central government. Having volunteered myself for several of the shortlisted groups I can confirm the absolute professionalism they have displayed throughout, along with far greater community engagement and leadership than many elected individuals.
Well done to this “website” for highlighting this wonderful community effort and organising such a fitting tribute.
Leave a comment