The winners of the first ever Lichfield Live Community Awards have been revealed during a special livestreamed ceremony.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers was the headline sponsor of the awards, which attracted more than 250 nominations across the five categories.

The volume and high quality of the nominations in each category prompted the judges to award not only an overall winner, but also a Highly Commended recognition.

The winners are:

Best Voluntary Organisation (sponsored by Chase & District Memorial Park):

Winner – Burntwood Be A Friend.

Highly Commended: Helping Each Other Lichfield

Best Business (sponsored by A-Plan Insurance Lichfield):

Winner – Kean Styles.

Highly Commended – Chapel Lane Stores

Random Act of Kindness (sponsored by Friends of Friary Grange):

Winner – Chloe Doram .

. Highly Commended – Ella Ho.

Best Professional (sponsored by UK Stoneworx):

Winner – Russ Bramwell.

Highly Commended – Lichfield DC Refuse and Recycling Team

Best Leadership (sponsored by Secura Labels):

Winner – David Clarke.

Highly Commended – Darren Ennis.

Lichfield Live’s panel of judges were very impressed with the quality of the shortlist and said there had been tough calls to make in most of the categories. The panel included: Kathy Coe MBE (founder of Pathway), the Very Rev Adrian Dorber, (Dean of Lichfield Cathedral), Louie Clegg, (Best of Lichfield), Kristen Lackajis (Editor at Citylife in Lichfield), and the chair Paul Groves (Director of Lichfield Community Media C.I.C.).

“The quality of the nominations was incredible. “It shows how much amazing work has happened in Lichfield and district since lockdown first started. “We have seen fantastic work being carried out, not just by higher profile groups and businesses and individuals, but also from a small army of unsung heroes who have contributed so much to our community. “We believe we have identified worthy winners in each category, they have all worked tirelessly and selflessly to help others and in each case they continue to make a significant contribution to their local communities or to Lichfield and the wider district as a whole. “But we also felt it was only right to highlight others with a Highly Commended recognition. “The quality of all those shortlisted and indeed all the nominations was inspiring and uplifting.” Paul Groves

The team at Lichfield Live are delighted to have welcomed Richard Winterton Auctioneers as title sponsors and the other local businesses and organisations who sponsored individual categories.

The response of the people of Lichfield district in supporting the new awards scheme and submitting so many nominations has also been fantastic.