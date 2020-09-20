Chasetown FC suffered late heartbreak as they lost out to Frickley Athletic on the opening day of the league season.

Action from Chasetown’s game against Frickley Athletic

The Scholars started brightly with Jack Langston drilling a low shot wide in the first quarter of an hour.

The hosts took the lead in the 20th minute with a goal from an unlikely route. Liam Kirton floated in a corner which missed everyone and nestled in the far corner.

It was no surprise when Chasetown doubled their lead in the 34th minute.

Kirton cut the ball back into the path of Joey Butlin who fired home from six yards.

But the Yorkshiremen pulled one back four minutes later when Nathan Jarman had an airshot and the loose ball ran to Kern Miller who slotted home.

Out of nowhere, the visitors pulled level within ten minutes of the restart. Jarman got on the end of a cross to fire beyond Curtis Pond.

Midway through the second half, the hosts were a whisker away from regaining the lead when Jack Langston rattled the underside of the crossbar and Butlin’s rebound was cleared off the line.

The Frickley goal was leading a charmed life and substitute Josh Cooke struck the bar with another header.

But the visitors looked to pinch the three points themselves. First, Ryan Wynter blocked from Jonathan Margetts and then the visitors struck the crossbar.

Frickley then won a penalty kick and Margetts sent Pond the wrong way from 12 yards to steal the win.