People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to remain vigilant after reports of doorstep rogue traders operating across the region.

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards team said elderly residents had been targeted and told they need work carrying out on their properties.

In one case, a couple in their eighties were approached by a man as they sat in their conservatory.

Having been told that they needed their guttering cleaned for £40, the job soon escalated to replacement of broken roof tiles, fitting a dry ridge system, replacing the seals and a special coating being needed on the conservatory.

The couple ended up paying £1,300 by cheque, which was cashed before they had time to raise the alarm.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member responsible for trading standards at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a horrible crime that not only leaves people out of pocket, but for older people, it can leave them quite shaken up. “Our trading standards team have had a few reports recently of doorstep criminals and we’re reminding people to be vigilant and to report any incidents. “Reputable builders, roofers and gardeners do not usually cold call. “People needing work done on their homes should always get three quotes for the work, never pay up front and should not pay by cash – and, if anyone is unsure about the caller they should ask them to make an appointment to come back when a friend or family member can be with them.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

For more advice call Consumer Direct on 08454 04 05 06 or the county council’s trading standards team on 0300 111 8000.