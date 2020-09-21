Lichfield City FC’s bright start to the season continued with a victory at Chlemsley Town.

A lively opening to the encounter saw Kyle Patterson denied early on by a smart save, while Ryan Brooks also saw an effort creep over the bar.

City keeper Adam Jenkins had to be alert to keep out a powerful strike at the other end.

But it was Lichfield who broke the deadlock when Max Black and Matt Gardner combined for Brooks to slot home.

The second goal soon followed, with Black setting Gardner away for the in-form striker to add another to his impressive early season tally.

Chelmsley had two penalty shouts turned down as the tried to find a way back into the game.

Brooks almost added his second of the game only for the keeper to deny him with a fine save.

Gardner then thought he’d added Lichfield’s third just before the break, only to be denied by the assistant referee’s flag.

City started the second half brightly, but were hit with a sucker punch when Chelmsley pulled a goal back with a free header from a corner.

Dan Thurstance sent an effort over the top as Lichfield tried to restore their two-goal advantage.

The hosts were then reduced to ten men when Brooks was fouled on the edge of the box leading to a red card for a home defender.

Any hopes the sending off would end Chelmsley’s attempts to get back into the game were wide of the mark as they sent a free-kick narrowly wide of Jenkins’ goal.

But it was Lichfield who were to have the final say with Patterson jinking past a number of defenders before finding Brooks who netted his second of the game to seal the points.

Brady Middleton almost capped off the result with a stunning goal late on, but his effort to beat the keeper from the halfway line sailed just wide of the target.