A Burntwood business owner has urged people to support local shops in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Jamie Edwards, from family-run company Chase Engraving Centre, said his shop had been forced to close for almost two months when the pandemic first hit.

But with trade beginning to return and residents adapting to new ways of shopping, he said it was important that local companies were supported.

“After the business was closed for eight weeks I was apprehensive to come back, but the customers have been brilliant. “It’s really nice to see people in the streets and shops again and to know I have the support of the council to help if it is needed. “We’re starting to see the high street become busier as the lockdown rules have been eased and people’s confidence returns. “I hope people remember to shop at their local shops.” Jamie Edwards, Chase Engraving Centre

The business, which specialises in engraving, trophies, watch repairs and key cutting, was among a number which were supported by funding made available via Lichfield District Council.

And he said he was backing an initiative aiming to get people to shop locally.

“Receiving a business grant was fantastic and an instant weight off my shoulders. “Health has always come first for me, so I closed the shop to ensure my safety and my customers’ safety. “The business grant allowed me to do that and also to get my business COVID-secure for reopening. “During lockdown people have realised how important local high streets and towns are so the #LoveLocal campaign just reminds people to shop local and help their community.” Jamie Edwards, Chase Engraving Centre

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for major projects and economic development, said it was pleasing to see companies emerging from the coronavirus shutdown.