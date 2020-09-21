A group of medals from a Staffordshire soldier who served under Lord Kitchener in the Sudan is going up for auction in Lichfield.

Hugo Angrave served in the 1st Battalion North Staffordshire Regiment in the Sudan Campaign and later in the First World War.

The medals being sold at auction

The lot – which includes the Hafir Battle Bar and a North Staffs military swagger stick topped with the regimental crest – is being sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 28th September.

Nick Thompson, militaria specialist at the auction house, said:

“This is a fantastic medals group with significance locally to Staffordshire but also across the board in terms of British military history. “The 1st Battalion was the only British Line Regiment with this honour, serving under Lord Kitchener in the Sudan. “No other regiment in the British Army was awarded the Hafir Bar. “This is a significant and completely unique group of medals to a soldier whose military service is remarkable.” Nick Thompson

The group consists of:

Queen’s Sudan Medal, named 4014 Pte H. ANGRAVE 1st North Staffs Reg

British War and Victory medals named 4014 WO Class 2, H.E. ANGRAVE, North Staffs Reg

Edward VII Army Long Service Medal, named 4014 Sgt H. E. ANGRAVE North Staffs Reg

Khedives Sudan Medal with Hafir Bar, named to No 4014 Pte H. ANGRAVE 1st North Staffs Reg

Edward VI Meritorious Service medal, named W.O. Class 2, H. E. ANGRAVE, North Staffs Reg.

North Staffs Regiment swagger stick, metal topped with a regimental crest

A set of four solid silver spoons named on the cartouche to Sgt Angrave.

Two Stafford WW1 era collar tags and a small button.

There is also a mysterious sepia photo on card of a soldier in Scottish Victorian uniform complete with kilt, who is believed to be a family member.

The collection is estimated to fetch between £700 and £900 at auction.