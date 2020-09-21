Land in Fradley has been earmarked for 115 new homes.

A planning application for the site near Horner Avenue has been submitted to Lichfield District Council.

The proposed layout of the new homes in Fradley

If approved, the land would see a mix of one, two, three and four bedroom properties build.

Of the 115 properties earmarked for the site, around 35% would be classified as affordable housing.

“The site is an inherently sustainable location, benefiting from close connections with the existing residential areas within Fradley and Fradley South, and seeks to provide a sensitively designed, high quality housing development which integrates with existing communities and local facilities.” Planning statement

The land is currently an arable field near to the A38.

The developers say the location is well positioned for housing.

“The site lies adjacent to the residential village of Fradley South. – it is located some 300m south of the original village of Fradley. “St Stephen’s Primary School is located within a 10 to 15 minute walk of the site. “Lichfield, a 10 minute drive away, is a ‘destination’ city with cultural and heritage attractions. “The city boasts a vibrant night time economy with a large number of independent eating and drinking outlets in addition to a wide range of shops.” Planning statement

Full details of the plans can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.