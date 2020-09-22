A counsellor and comedian has said the show will go on despite having to cancel her planned appearance at the Lichfield Garrick.

Sheila McMahon

Sheila McMahon was due to perform in the city on 10th October – World Mental Health Day – only for the coronavirus to force the cancellation of her show, Anxiety.

But the qualified counsellor says she will instead perform live online, with 10% of the ticket sales going to support the venue where she was originally due to appear.

“Now, more than ever, people need help with anxiety. “I simply couldn’t cancel a show that so many people could benefit from, so I had to find another way.” Sheila McMahon

The show will cover anxiety in general, as well as the new concerns about the impact of the current pandemic.

More details on tickets and how to book are available online.