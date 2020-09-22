Don’t miss out!
Blue badge bays are set to be reintroduced in parts of Lichfield city centre.
The disabled parking spaces were removed by Lichfield District Council in July.
The local authority said the move was designed to aid social distancing outside shops.
But the council said a review of the decision meant 21 bays would be reintroduced on Tamworth Street and Bore Street from Friday (25th September).
Spaces set aside for cafes and licensed premises to use as outdoor seating will remain unavailable.
Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:
“Having reviewed the city centre and listened to local people, we are happy to be bringing half of the disabled parking bays back into use.
“It will mean Blue Badge holders will once again be able to park in the city centre, close to shops and banks. They just need to avoid any bays that still have traffic cones around them.
“We think this is a good compromise, as it is vital people have enough space to social distance in our bustling city centre, while making sure we help visitors with mobility issues as much as we can.”Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council
The council also confirmed that 21 parking bays will also be retained as blue badge spaces across Bird Street and Lombard Street car parks.
Common sense prevails! Council got it wrong again!!
Clever. Setting a precident to maybe remove the rest of the bays. The pedestrianised section bit of Lichfield has never been a place for pedestrians – previously you have had to constantly watch for cars cutting through or looping around constantly for spaces.
Who is going to sit outside in cold weather?
They should put all disabled ” blue badge ” parking back.
I bet theyve had to put them back as lack or drop in revenue in shops in lichfield…as a blue badge user I have boycotted lichfield since these measures have come in and shopped elsewhere.
The cafes could put up space heaters like they do in cities like Paris then the outside pavement terraces can be used all year. We might then just become part of the Cafe Culture instead of the drunk culture. You do not need to park right outside Natwest then miracal and you can get to Wilko but not managed from Woolworths car park to Natwest
Hopefully they can convert the spaces at the back of B&M that have been used as disabled spots recently – carnage to get a parking space there and most of the disabled spots were empty.
Great, so not only do we have to avoid other people we now have to dodge vehicles again. Sure parents with kids will love that.
I have recently been to Shrewsbury, you do not have to dodge cars in the main st it is a pedestrian street. Not even blue badges. Same in Chester and many other cities. It is unnecessary to have cars in centre of town as it is no more than 200 yard side to side
