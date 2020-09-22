Blue badge bays are set to be reintroduced in parts of Lichfield city centre.

The disabled parking spaces were removed by Lichfield District Council in July.

The local authority said the move was designed to aid social distancing outside shops.

Parking bays coned off on Tamworth Street in Lichfield city centre

But the council said a review of the decision meant 21 bays would be reintroduced on Tamworth Street and Bore Street from Friday (25th September).

Spaces set aside for cafes and licensed premises to use as outdoor seating will remain unavailable.

Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“Having reviewed the city centre and listened to local people, we are happy to be bringing half of the disabled parking bays back into use. “It will mean Blue Badge holders will once again be able to park in the city centre, close to shops and banks. They just need to avoid any bays that still have traffic cones around them. “We think this is a good compromise, as it is vital people have enough space to social distance in our bustling city centre, while making sure we help visitors with mobility issues as much as we can.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

The council also confirmed that 21 parking bays will also be retained as blue badge spaces across Bird Street and Lombard Street car parks.