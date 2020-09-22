Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has warned that further coronavirus restrictions could be introduced if people do not follow the new rules.

Michael Fabricant

The Prime Minister has announced a raft of new measures designed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

They include a 10pm curfew for pubs and a restriction on the number of people who can attend weddings.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that while the steps – which also include asking office workers to stay home if they can – were short of a full lockdown, the actions of people now could impact on how the pandemic is managed in future.

“It is more important than ever that we all abide by the rule of six, wash our hands regularly, and wear face masks in enclosed areas to protect others including shop workers who must also now wear face masks. “And, if you are an office worker and you can work from home, do so. Otherwise continue working at your workplace provided protection is in place. “But this is not a return to full lockdown. If, however, these instructions are ignored and the reinfection rate remains above 1 which means the pandemic is continuing to spread, further restrictions will have to be introduced.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said the Government was trying to manage a tough balancing act when it came to COVID-19 restrictions.