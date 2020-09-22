Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has warned that further coronavirus restrictions could be introduced if people do not follow the new rules.
The Prime Minister has announced a raft of new measures designed to halt the spread of COVID-19.
They include a 10pm curfew for pubs and a restriction on the number of people who can attend weddings.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said that while the steps – which also include asking office workers to stay home if they can – were short of a full lockdown, the actions of people now could impact on how the pandemic is managed in future.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
“It is more important than ever that we all abide by the rule of six, wash our hands regularly, and wear face masks in enclosed areas to protect others including shop workers who must also now wear face masks.
“And, if you are an office worker and you can work from home, do so. Otherwise continue working at your workplace provided protection is in place.
“But this is not a return to full lockdown. If, however, these instructions are ignored and the reinfection rate remains above 1 which means the pandemic is continuing to spread, further restrictions will have to be introduced.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said the Government was trying to manage a tough balancing act when it came to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It has been important to react to the spread of the virus – those testing positive have quadrupled over the last month.
“However, some people are telling me these restrictions are going too far – I say the Government has had to balance the need to protect lives with having to protect individual liberties in a democracy.
“Still others have criticised the Government for not imposing tough enough restrictions at the very start of the pandemic, although those countries which acted faster than us initially are now experiencing a second wave more severe than our own.
“If the Government had now done nothing, it would have been rightly blamed for endangering lives.
“As the pandemic ebbs and flows and international understanding of COVID-19 increases, there will be further changes to the rules. This is happening in other nations throughout Europe and elsewhere.
“The balance the Government has now struck on these controls would always be criticised by some, for either being too liberal or too severe.
“It will only be after the pandemic has ended that an objective judgement can be made of how the nation coped with this once in a 100 year pandemic.”Michael Fabricant MP
So can we follow the rules the way Mr Cummings did during Lockdown 1? Or should we apply the Conservstive Party attitude to international law when considering whether to follow the guidelines?
Asking for a friend.
The government is killing small live music venues.
Me Fabricant thank you for your useless and patronising statement. Are you going to be giving the same advice to Mr Cummings? How about your colleague who was on the front page of one of the papers today without a mask on a train? Also what about the shambolic testing system? No you would rather tell us what we have to do and conveniently forget that you are an elected representative of the good citizens of Lichfield and threaten us all if we don’t comply. We all recognise that we need to take precautions but please spare us worthless statements and veiled threats.
Almost sage like in his wisdom.
Not interested in your views Michael as you only ever spout government propaganda. Think for yourself and then comment something original.
How do you respond to the planning applications to build on green spaces in Lichfield?
Leave a comment