Residents and businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood have been told they need to do everything they can to prevent tougher coronavirus local lockdown measures being introduced.
The call comes from Staffordshire County Council leader, Cllr Alan White, after the Prime Minister announced further restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The steps include pubs being forced to shut at 10pm, office workers told to remain at home if they can, only 15 people being able to attend weddings and no indoor team sports with more than six people.
Cllr White said lives and livelihoods would only be protected if people heeded the advice.
“We have seen COVID-19 tighten its grip on towns and cities, including some of our neighbours.
“Both as a county council and as a county as a whole, we need to do everything in our powers to stop the spread of infection here in Staffordshire.
“We pulled together in March to help protect the most vulnerable and now is the time for everyone to show that Staffordshire will do whatever it takes to protect lives and livelihoods.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council
Boris Johnson made his announcement earlier today (22nd September) after the nation continued to see a rise in cases.
“The Prime Minister has made it clear that restrictions may last six months, and more maybe added if people don’t follow the new guidance and the basics of hand-washing, social distancing, wearing face coverings and following the ‘rule of six’.
“In Staffordshire, we have avoided a county-wide lockdown to date, but let’s be clear that nowhere and nobody is immune from the rising threat of Covid-19.
“While we understand that these restrictions may be difficult for some, we only have to look to Spain or think back to March to realise the potential consequences if we don’t seize this opportunity to turn the tide while we still can.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council