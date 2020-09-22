Residents and businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood have been told they need to do everything they can to prevent tougher coronavirus local lockdown measures being introduced.

Cllr Alan White

The call comes from Staffordshire County Council leader, Cllr Alan White, after the Prime Minister announced further restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The steps include pubs being forced to shut at 10pm, office workers told to remain at home if they can, only 15 people being able to attend weddings and no indoor team sports with more than six people.

Cllr White said lives and livelihoods would only be protected if people heeded the advice.

“We have seen COVID-19 tighten its grip on towns and cities, including some of our neighbours. “Both as a county council and as a county as a whole, we need to do everything in our powers to stop the spread of infection here in Staffordshire. “We pulled together in March to help protect the most vulnerable and now is the time for everyone to show that Staffordshire will do whatever it takes to protect lives and livelihoods.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Boris Johnson made his announcement earlier today (22nd September) after the nation continued to see a rise in cases.