The land at Netherstowe

A formal planning application has been submitted for a development on green space in Lichfield.

Bromford is hoping to build eight one-bedroom apartments on the site at Netherstowe.

A petition was launched when the proposals first emerged, but a formal planning application has now gone forward to Lichfield District Council.

In a statement, Bromford said that the site was appropriate for the creation of the new properties.

“The proposed development will the result in the loss of an area of public amenity space. “The site is a poorly performing site and is considered to be surplus to requirement in the area with a significant amount of better, more useable open space in the area. “Development is proposed so that existing trees on the site can be incorporated within the development.” Planning statement

An artist’s impression of the properties

The apartments planned are being earmarked as affordable, with Bromford saying the need for such properties in Lichfield should not be underestimated.

“The most recent Lichfield District Council report demonstrates that since 2005, it has delivered just 710 affordable homes. “Over this 14 year period this equates to an average of 51 affordable homes per annum and equates to just 14% of overall housing completions across the period. “It is clear from the figures above that the affordable housing needs across the district are a long way from being met and therefore the provision of affordable housing should be an absolute priority.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.