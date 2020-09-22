Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Police are trying to trace a motorbike being ridden dangerously in Burntwood.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
PCSO Leon Worden said reports had been received about the scrambler-style bike in the Chase Terrace area.
“The bike is said to be dark in colour, being ridden by a person wearing an orange helmet and is believed to not be displaying a number plate.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0660 of 20/09/2020.