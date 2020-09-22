Police are trying to trace a motorbike being ridden dangerously in Burntwood.

PCSO Leon Worden said reports had been received about the scrambler-style bike in the Chase Terrace area.

“The bike is said to be dark in colour, being ridden by a person wearing an orange helmet and is believed to not be displaying a number plate.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0660 of 20/09/2020.