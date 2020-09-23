Don’t miss out!
An electric bike has been stolen after a campervan was broken into in Burntwood.
The incident happened on Pool Road between 9pm on 20th September and 8am the following day.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“The door lock appears to have been damaged and an electric Husquarna bike, a jet wash and some bike gear has been stolen from inside the van.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 0237 of 21/09/2020.