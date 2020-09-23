Don’t miss out!
Rough sleepers in Lichfield and Burntwood who were put into accommodation during the coronavirus crisis will continue to be supported after new funding was confirmed.
Lichfield District Council is one of 274 local authorities to receive Next Steps Accommodation funding from the Government.
The £24,000 awarded will be used to help keep those sleeping rough off the streets during winter.
Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said:
“We’re delighted to have been awarded this funding, which will help us to make sure we can house anyone who has been, or is at risk of, rough sleeping on local streets.
“I am also pleased that, with the help of the team at Spring Housing, we have further funding to support people who have been street homeless to help them rebuild their lives.”Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council