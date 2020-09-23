Chasetown FC’s FA Cup pedigree was in evidence once again as they survived a red card to progress against Basford United.

The main drama unfolded in the 50th minute when the assistant referee spotted a challenge made by home goalkeeper Curtis Pond with the score level at 1-1.

The referee promptly issued the Chasetown stopper with a red card, with manager Mark Swann forced into an immediate change to bring on substitute keeper Callum Hayward – who was to have an impressive evening as a result.

The Scholars had made a dream start with a goal after just eight minutes when Oli Hayward’s free kick was superbly headed home by Joey Butlin.

Jordan Pierrepont in the visiting goal was then forced to parry away a drive from Jordan Evans as Chasetown looked to dominate the game.

But the hosts were pegged back by a carbon copy of their own goal, with a free kick from Ryan Wilson powered home by the head of Kane Richards.

The flashpoint came when Pond saw red for his clash with visiting striker Niall Towle.

Liam Kirton was sacrificed for Hayward to make his debut between the sticks with Chasetown now facing an uphill task to progress.

But while Scholars fans may have feared the worst with 10 men, they saw their side regain the lead immediately. Jack Langston’s cross was met by the third headed goal of the night as Ryan Wynter connected to leave Pierrepont with no chance.

Unsurprisingly, Basford turned up the heat and tried to put some pressure on the debutant goalkeeper, only for Hayward to save well from a Matt Thornhill free kick before denying substitute Alex Howes.

Chasetown await their fate in the next round, with the tie scheduled for 3rd October.

Click below to see pictures by Dave Birt: