Health chiefs say a new coronavirus app will be “vital” to helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The NHS app launches tomorrow (24th September), with certain premises legally required to display posters allowing visitors to scan a QR code to check-in and aid tracing if an outbreak occurs.

Those who don’t comply could face £1,000, rising to £4,000 for repeat offenders.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said work had been carried out to ensure businesses were up to speed with the new system.

But he added that the key to the app was getting people to download it.

“Asking residents and business to fully embrace the new NHS app is vital to help control the spread of the virus and it will also play an important part to help secure a path leading to the easing of some of the national restrictions announced yesterday.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The app is free to download on both Apple and Android devices.