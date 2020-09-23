Don’t miss out!
Police are trying to trace thieves who took a van from an industrial estate in Lichfield.
The incident happened at Britannia Enterprise Park at around 7.30pm on 17th September.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:
“Offenders were caught on CCTV dragging a silver Ford Transit van onto a white recovery vehicle.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police
The stolen vehicle has a registration plate beginning LF64.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 144 of 17/9/20.