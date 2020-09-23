Some of the new deacons

Fifteen new deacons are to be ordained in a series of services at Lichfield Cathedral this weekend.

The new curates, who have completed either two or three years of training, were due to be ordained earlier in the summer but were unable to due to the coronavirus lockdown.

They were licensed as lay workers via video call in June instead and will now be ordained by the Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, in four services on Saturday (26th September).

They will serve in parish ministry in a variety of churches and settings across the Diocese of Lichfield.

Diocesan ministry training enabler Jeanette Hartwell said: