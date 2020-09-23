Don’t miss out!
Fifteen new deacons are to be ordained in a series of services at Lichfield Cathedral this weekend.
The new curates, who have completed either two or three years of training, were due to be ordained earlier in the summer but were unable to due to the coronavirus lockdown.
They were licensed as lay workers via video call in June instead and will now be ordained by the Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Revd Dr Michael Ipgrave, in four services on Saturday (26th September).
They will serve in parish ministry in a variety of churches and settings across the Diocese of Lichfield.
Diocesan ministry training enabler Jeanette Hartwell said:
“As always, the richness of background, personalities and gifts in this year’s new curates is wonderful.
“This has been an unusual year as they have begun ministry in lockdown situations as their churches work out what it means to be people of hope in these strange and uncertain times. We rejoice that they can finally come together to celebrate their ordinations in the cathedral this weekend.
“In our ever-changing world, we need people who can serve God and share the good news of Jesus in their communities, workplaces and local churches in fresh and creative ways.”Jeanette Hartwell