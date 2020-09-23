Don’t miss out!
A new map is being launched to encourage visitors to check out more of the attractions across Lichfield and Burntwood.
As well as the likes of Lichfield Cathedral and the National Memorial Arboretum, the new Visit Lichfield initiative also includes details about the Letoceum Roman site, Fradley Junction, Chasewater Railway and The Staffordshire Regiment Museum.
The free fold-up map is available at the Visitor Information Centre in St Mary’s or can be downloaded online.
Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for visitor economy, said:
“With such a wealth of places to visit across the district, we wanted to make sure visitors don’t miss out on them, which is where our handy map comes in.
“Using the free district map is the perfect way to plan a trip and the city map will make sure you can find your way to all of Lichfield’s historic streets and attractions.”Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council