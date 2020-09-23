A new map is being launched to encourage visitors to check out more of the attractions across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Camille Humk, Emily Waldron and Kirsty McMahon at the launch of the new visitor map

As well as the likes of Lichfield Cathedral and the National Memorial Arboretum, the new Visit Lichfield initiative also includes details about the Letoceum Roman site, Fradley Junction, Chasewater Railway and The Staffordshire Regiment Museum.

The free fold-up map is available at the Visitor Information Centre in St Mary’s or can be downloaded online.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for visitor economy, said: