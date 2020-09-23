Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
The We Love Lichfield fund has been boosted by a donation from a local business.
The money was handed over by Richard Winterton Auctioneers.
A cheque for £824.68 was donated by the Fradley company, taking the total amount they have raised for the fund in two years past the £6,000 mark.
Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
“We Love Lichfield is such an important fund for a huge number of local charities and I love being able to help.
“It’s very pleasing that all the work we put into evolving as a business through COVID-19 has enabled us to continue to contribute to the fund.
“I am proud that this latest donation means our tally is now smashing £6,000.”Richard Winterton
Simon Price, Patron of We Love Lichfield, added:
“We had so many plans for 2020, we had hoped to raise much needed money to voluntary groups throughout the district.
“We will continue to distribute money as usual during the Autumn and donations like this from the team at Richard Winterton means a lot, especially at this difficult time.”Simon Price