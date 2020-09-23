The We Love Lichfield fund has been boosted by a donation from a local business.

The money was handed over by Richard Winterton Auctioneers.

Simon Price (left) receiving the cheque from Richard Winterton

A cheque for £824.68 was donated by the Fradley company, taking the total amount they have raised for the fund in two years past the £6,000 mark.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We Love Lichfield is such an important fund for a huge number of local charities and I love being able to help. “It’s very pleasing that all the work we put into evolving as a business through COVID-19 has enabled us to continue to contribute to the fund. “I am proud that this latest donation means our tally is now smashing £6,000.” Richard Winterton

Simon Price, Patron of We Love Lichfield, added: