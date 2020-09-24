A regional business leader says the Chancellor’s new coronavirus support plans will offer “a degree of reassurance” for firms facing the prospect of reducing their workforce.

Rishi Sunak unveiled a new job support scheme to replace the furlough programme in a speech today (24th September)..

Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said the Government had listed to the concerns of business about the impact of another period of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Chancellor made his intentions clear from the outset of his announcement this afternoon – the business landscape has completely altered since the start of March. “The new measures reflect the underlying fragility we face as a society as the Government attempts to revive the economy whilst also containing the spread of COVID-19. “It’s pleasing to see the Chancellor has listened to the concerns shared by thousands of businesses across the country and recognised that strong measures needed to be taken to avoid a disastrous escalation of the unemployment rate over the winter months. “The flagship wage subsidy plan forms the backbone of Mr Sunak’s winter plan and whilst we await on the specific policy details, it’s reassuring to see that the scheme will help preserve viable jobs and offers a degree of reassurance to those employers facing the harsh prospect of either retaining staff or making them redundant. “The wider eligibility of the plan – compared to the original furlough scheme – is also good to see given the number of businesses which fell through the cracks and weren’t able to access the original programme.” Paul Faulkner

Other measures outlined by the Chancellor included VAT deferral and extensions to so-called Bounce Back Loans.

But Mr Faulkner said the package unveiled could have gone further.