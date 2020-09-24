Don’t miss out!
More police will be taking to the streets of Lichfield and Burntwood to enforce new coronavirus restrictions, Staffordshire’s Chief Constable has said.
Gareth Morgan’s comments come after the Government introduced tougher measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19.
Failing to wear a face mask or obey the ‘rule of six’ could see people hit with a £200 fine.
Ch Cons Morgan said patrols would be stepped up in response to the changes.
“As a police service we understand that the last few months have been extremely challenging and we recognise that the majority of people have played their part and followed the guidance to help prevent the infection spreading.
“In Staffordshire this has been done with minimum enforcement – however, due to the infection rate rising, and some people continuing to flout the rules, we now need to take further measures to keep people safe.
“This will mean you will see more police officers out in your areas as we step up patrols to ensure a high level of adherence to these new restrictions.
“As we have done throughout, we will continue to engage and explain the regulations but let me be clear, if people choose to ignore the rules and break the law, we will take stricter enforcement action.”Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police
The Chief Constable added that the fight against coronavirus would need a collaborative approach.
“We recognise that policing cannot do this ourselves and we will be working closely with our partners to ensure that together we work with the community to secure a safe Staffordshire.
“We all need to continue to take personal responsibility to stop this virus spreading and I would ask you all to work with us to follow the new rules and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police