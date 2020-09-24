More police will be taking to the streets of Lichfield and Burntwood to enforce new coronavirus restrictions, Staffordshire’s Chief Constable has said.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan

Gareth Morgan’s comments come after the Government introduced tougher measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Failing to wear a face mask or obey the ‘rule of six’ could see people hit with a £200 fine.

Ch Cons Morgan said patrols would be stepped up in response to the changes.

“As a police service we understand that the last few months have been extremely challenging and we recognise that the majority of people have played their part and followed the guidance to help prevent the infection spreading. “In Staffordshire this has been done with minimum enforcement – however, due to the infection rate rising, and some people continuing to flout the rules, we now need to take further measures to keep people safe. “This will mean you will see more police officers out in your areas as we step up patrols to ensure a high level of adherence to these new restrictions. “As we have done throughout, we will continue to engage and explain the regulations but let me be clear, if people choose to ignore the rules and break the law, we will take stricter enforcement action.” Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

The Chief Constable added that the fight against coronavirus would need a collaborative approach.