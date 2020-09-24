People living in Lichfield and Burntwood could be able to access new slots for coronavirus tests in Staffordshire.

Pilot community centres are open in Burton today (24th September) and Stafford tomorrow.

Only Staffordshire residents are able to book slots at both sites.

Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council’s leader, said:

“Together with our partners in Stoke-on-Trent, we have stepped up to offer a local solution to help more people who need a test to get one. “Additional tests are available today in Burton and tomorrow, so please if you have symptoms and need a test then do book one now as this will help us stop the spread of infection further.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

People are asked to check the national booking system before trying to secure a slot at the Staffordshire sites.