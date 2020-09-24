Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield retailer has thanked customers and staff for helping to keep communities safe by adhering to new guidelines during the coronavirus crisis.
Central England Co-op was reacting to the latest updates from the Government which mean it is now mandatory for shop workers to wear face coverings – a measure the business had already put in place in July.
The retailer’s chief executive, Debbie Robinson, said it was important everyone continued to follow the rules.
“Nothing is more important to us all at Central England Cooperative than the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.
“We want to say a big thank you to our customers for working with us when it comes to keeping our colleagues, customers and communities safe by adhering to all these changes. We must continue this good work throughout the coming winter months.”