A Lichfield retailer has thanked customers and staff for helping to keep communities safe by adhering to new guidelines during the coronavirus crisis.

A Central England Co-op worker wearing a face mask

Central England Co-op was reacting to the latest updates from the Government which mean it is now mandatory for shop workers to wear face coverings – a measure the business had already put in place in July.

The retailer’s chief executive, Debbie Robinson, said it was important everyone continued to follow the rules.