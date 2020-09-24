Don’t miss out!
The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has urged people to download a new app designed to help tackle the spread of coronavirus.
The new NHS QR code app will allow people to check-in at certain business premises.
The data then allows easier tracing of people who have been in contact with those who test positive for COVID-19.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said it was crucial that people downloaded the app to help in the fight against coronavirus.
“With COVID-19 spreading rapidly throughout the Midlands – including Lichfield and Burntwood – now is the time to download the app.
“No personal data is stored centrally so ‘Big Brother’ won’t be able to track your movements.
“But the app will tell you if you have been in close proximity to someone who has COVID-19 and will also provide other, more general information regarding regulations, what the level of infection is in your postcode area, and enable you to check-in easily to venues using the inbuilt QR code scanner.
“With fines having been increased for not wearing a facemask and not self-isolating when required to do so, the app is particularly useful.”Michael Fabricant MP