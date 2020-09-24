The land off Leyfields earmarked for new housing

Plans have been drawn up for 16 new homes to be built on land in Lichfield.

The application has been submitted to build on land at the rear of properties on Leyfields, Curborough Road and Dimbles Hill.

Housing provider Bromford says it hopes to build on the site, which it says has “been deemed surplus by the landowners Lichfield District Council”.

The new properties would be earmarked as affordable, with a planning statement saying the homes would help with a shortage in the supply of such homes in Lichfield.

An artist’s impression of the new properties that could be built on land off Leyfields

“The scale of the development proposed is suitable for the site and surrounding area and granting permission for the application proposals would make a contribution to the overall supply and backlog in affordable housing across the district. “The fact that the applicant is a registered provider means that there is an assurance that the housing units will be retained as affordable in perpetuity. “The weight to be attached to the provision of 16 no. additional affordable housing units on the site is substantial.” Planning statement

The planning statement added that the loss of the land – which is currently green space – would not be a major issue.

“It is demonstrated that the area benefits from high levels of open space provision in the immediate area, including natural and semi-natural green space, equipped play areas, allotments, water spaces and playing fields.” Planning statement

But one resident living nearby has already objected to the plans, saying the land was well used by local children.

“It is a park and communal area for all local residents and is used by locals and dog lovers.” Letter of objection from a local resident

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.