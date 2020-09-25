A councillor has warned it will be difficult to gauge what the take up for activities at Friary Grange Leisure Centre will be when the site reopens next month.

Lichfield District Council has confirmed that the city facility will open on 24th October.

Friary Grange Leisure Centre

A meeting of an overview and scrutiny committee this week saw councillors discuss projections for future usage of the site as it emerges from the coronavirus closure.

It came after the meeting was told that income generated through swimming at the reopened Burntwood Leisure Centre was just £5,000 for the whole of August.

But after councillors asked what marketing could be done to get people to return to leisure centres in Lichfield and Burntwood, Cllr Brian Yeates – who also runs an entertainments promotion business – said it would remain difficult to make any forecasts.

Cllr Brian Yeates

“We are all talking about estimates and costs, but being in the leisure industry I can tell you we’ve never been in a situation like this and you cannot project what is going to happen. “As a promoter – and I know other promoters who have advertised events too – the public show enthusiasm but they don’t buy tickets. The majority of the events organised have then been cancelled. “We have to be aware of this – you can advertise and promote, but you can’t force the public to go at the moment.” Cllr Brian Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Yeates said the local authority needed to keep a close eye on the developments as coronavirus measures change.