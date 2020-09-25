Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
People in Lichfield and Burntwood will need to make sure their bins are put out earlier from next week.
Lichfield District Council has confirmed that collection changes mean bins will need to be out from 6am on the day of collection instead of 6.30am.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for waste, said the change would allow collections to stagger in order to allow crews to social distance.
“We’ve moved the start of our bin rounds forward by 30 minutes so our crews can start their rounds at different times, to make sure we are operating in a COVID-secure way.
“I’d like to thank everyone in advance for their help with this, however, as many bins go out the night before, most households shouldn’t notice the change.”Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council