Supporters of an environmental group in Lichfield have joined a global day of action to highlight the need for a greener future.
Fridays4Future Day is taking place across the world, calling for politicians to make changes to policies to protect the future of the planet.
Members of Low Carbon Lichfield took their action on to social media due to the coronavirus restriction.
In a video posted online, they urged local MP Michael Fabricant to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.
A spokesperson said:
“We hope that our campaign will lead to more engagement locally, with people of all ages so that we can work with the councillors to make changes.
“We put together a photo montage to spell out a message to Michael Fabricant to ask him to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill – and we want to get our own councillors on board too with the same issues.”Low Carbon Lichfield spokesperson