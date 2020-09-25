Some of those who took part in the Low Carbon Lichfield campaign

Supporters of an environmental group in Lichfield have joined a global day of action to highlight the need for a greener future.

Fridays4Future Day is taking place across the world, calling for politicians to make changes to policies to protect the future of the planet.

Members of Low Carbon Lichfield took their action on to social media due to the coronavirus restriction.

In a video posted online, they urged local MP Michael Fabricant to support the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.

Good morning @Mike_Fabricant. An important message for you from your constituents. Today is a Global Day of Climate Action @Fridays4future. We request you support the @CEEbill_NOW and recognise that many of the people you serve want action to combat climate change @LichfieldLive pic.twitter.com/q36GGb6l1j — lowcarbonlichfield (@lowcarbonlich) September 25, 2020

A spokesperson said: