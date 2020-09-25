Arrests have been made in Lichfield as part of a crackdown on so-called county lines drug activity in Staffordshire.

Police seized almost £6,000 in cash, two machetes, crack cocaine and cannabis plants during a week of raids.

Officers say three arrests were made in Lichfield, with a further 25 held in Biddulph, Cannock, Penkridge, Tamworth, Stoke and Burton.

In total, 20 men, two women and six teenage boys were arrested.

Superintendent Jason Nadin, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“This has been another intensive week of activity focusing on protecting the vulnerable in our communities and dealing with offenders. “We’re working hard to tackle this challenge by disrupting those who would deal drugs in our communities. “It has been a busy week – with lots of activity and arrests and, most importantly the vulnerable safeguarded – but the work continues and we will arrest and charge those dealing drugs but look to safeguard the young and vulnerable who may be pressured into this type of activity.” Supt Jason Nadin

Twelve addresses were visited as part of the operation, with five vulnerable men, two vulnerable women, and one juvenile were safeguarded.

The crackdown was part of a national push by forces across England and Wales to tackle the county lines activity, which sees groups from urban areas move into smaller towns to distribute drugs, often coercing young people to carry out deals on their behalf.