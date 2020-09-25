Young people in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to enter a book critics writing challenge.

Organised by the Lichfield Festival, the initiative asks those aged 18 and under to submit 500 words and a rating for a book they have read.

A spokesperson said:

“One of the things we missed most this summer were the wise, witty and wonderfully well-written festival reviews by our young critics.

“As we didn’t want to wait until next year, we’re launching a special writing challenge.

“So, whether you read something new over the summer and have something to say about it, or have a favourite book that you want everyone to know about, we want to hear from you.

“Our favourite reviews will be posted on our website and shared via our social media channels and everyone who sends in a review will be entered into a draw to win a £25 book voucher.”

Lichfield Festival spokesperson