Four alloy wheels and tyres have been stolen from a car parked outside a business in Burntwood.

The Skoda Octavia VRS was at a business on Attwood Road when the incident happened between 6pm on 23rd September and 7am the following day.

PCSO Leon Worden said:

“The suspects are also said to have caused significant damage to the gate on the entrance to the business premises to gain access.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 0467 of 24/09/2020.