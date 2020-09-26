Don’t miss out!
Plans to send a Christmas card to every home in Burntwood have been criticised by a Conservative councillor.
The proposal was debated at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council earlier this week.
But Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, deputy leader of the Conservative opposition group, said the money such a scheme would cost could be better spent elsewhere.
“I was genuinely shocked and disappointed to see that the idea of sending a Christmas card to every house in Burntwood was even a consideration.
“It was like something one would see in the parish council scene in The Vicar Of Dibley!
“My initial thought was ‘what a waste of money’ – there are worthwhile community groups such as Spark and Burntwood Be A Friend who would put that money to better use by using it to have a real positive impact on people’s lives.
“I would much rather see them get the money that would have been spent on cards.”Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council
Cllr Ho added that the environmental impact of sending a Christmas cards went against pledges made by the council.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
“I think perhaps the Labour group has forgotten that last year we as a council made a commitment to help tackle climate change by bearing it in mind when making considerations.
“In an article about the environmental impact of Christmas, Friends Of The Earth stated that most Christmas cards end up in the bin – in essence if Burntwood Town Council did decide to go with the Christmas card option, they would be throwing money in the bin.”Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council
The objection to the proposals by the Conservatives was criticised online by the town council’s leader Cllr Sue Woodward.
But Cllr Ho said the comments were “petty party politics”.
“It was just a discussion to enable all members of Burntwood Town Council to give their opinion on the options for Christmas, which I did after having discussed it with my Conservative colleagues and residents.
“I was disappointed to have been accused of being fake by the leader of Burntwood Town Council, which I perceived as nothing but petty party politics.”Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council
Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council, said talks were continuing to find alternative ways to mark the Christmas period locally given the expected coronavirus restrictions.
“This year we will not be able to do our amazing Christmas event at Sankey’s Corner.
“There was lots of debate and discussions on potential ideas on what we could do and this will lead to a further meeting to finalise these plans and would love any ideas to be sent in.
“We look forward to some exciting and different schemes this year.”Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council
Bah, humbug. Christmas cards with information about local services was just one idea put forward as an option as the Council will not be able to hold its usual events: an idea, and not a plan. It had in fact been suggested at an informal discussion group where the Conservative members present all agreed that it would be worth considering as a possibility. The tone and language used by Cllr Ho and some of his colleagues was so exaggerated and over-the-top, it was laughable: a ridiculously manufactured row over nothing for the purpose of a press release. The Conservative Councillors are starting to sound like a bit like The Vicar of Dibley’s Jim Trott in reverse: “Yes, yes, yes, yes…..no.”
Humbug Ho!
Not much in the way of community or Christmas “spirit” around by the looks of things.
As a Conservative voter I would say that as we appear to be heading towards some sort of lockdown Christmas after what has already been a terrible year, some sort of official engagement would be an excelent idea and very welcome.
It looks unlikely we will not be able to do many traditional Christmas events this year so a card to every household would be a wonderful thing to do.
I do not understand why the party I support gets so annoyed by such things when here is so much more to be angry about as regards the way the pandemic has been handled. Our community has been brilliant since March, so many wonderful stories and excellent projects. We have been helping each other. So why be so mean-spirited as regards a small gesture during what is likely to be such a difficult and challenging Christmas for so many of us?
That is not Conservative values. That is the petty politics he is accusing others of playing.
No Christmas carol concerts.
No pantomime.
No visiting friends and family – perhaps.
No big community celebrations.
Now no Christmas cards Cllr Ho?
We should just cancel Christmas if the likes of Cllr Ho gets their way.
