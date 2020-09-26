Plans to send a Christmas card to every home in Burntwood have been criticised by a Conservative councillor.

The proposal was debated at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council earlier this week.

But Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, deputy leader of the Conservative opposition group, said the money such a scheme would cost could be better spent elsewhere.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

“I was genuinely shocked and disappointed to see that the idea of sending a Christmas card to every house in Burntwood was even a consideration. “It was like something one would see in the parish council scene in The Vicar Of Dibley! “My initial thought was ‘what a waste of money’ – there are worthwhile community groups such as Spark and Burntwood Be A Friend who would put that money to better use by using it to have a real positive impact on people’s lives. “I would much rather see them get the money that would have been spent on cards.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Ho added that the environmental impact of sending a Christmas cards went against pledges made by the council.

“I think perhaps the Labour group has forgotten that last year we as a council made a commitment to help tackle climate change by bearing it in mind when making considerations. “In an article about the environmental impact of Christmas, Friends Of The Earth stated that most Christmas cards end up in the bin – in essence if Burntwood Town Council did decide to go with the Christmas card option, they would be throwing money in the bin.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council

The objection to the proposals by the Conservatives was criticised online by the town council’s leader Cllr Sue Woodward.

Don’t you just love it when #Tories in opposition fake shock/horror at something they think is a done deal but is just up for discussion? Esp when 50% of their Group @BurntwoodTC had been SO enthusiastic about it previously? It was just laughable, eh @DarrenEnnis? — Sue_Woodward (@Sue_Woodward) September 24, 2020

But Cllr Ho said the comments were “petty party politics”.

“It was just a discussion to enable all members of Burntwood Town Council to give their opinion on the options for Christmas, which I did after having discussed it with my Conservative colleagues and residents. “I was disappointed to have been accused of being fake by the leader of Burntwood Town Council, which I perceived as nothing but petty party politics.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Darren Ennis, deputy leader of Burntwood Town Council, said talks were continuing to find alternative ways to mark the Christmas period locally given the expected coronavirus restrictions.