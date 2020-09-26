Don’t miss out!

Two Lichfield businesses are teaming up for a fundraising coffee morning.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the Macmillan Coffee Morning in partnership with the Little Green Frog Cafe this morning (26th September).

A spokesperson for the Market Square venue said:

“Come and get your cake and support a cause that has affected so many of us, either directly or indirectly.

“Together, we can beat cancer.”

The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

