Two Lichfield businesses are teaming up for a fundraising coffee morning.
The Hub at St Mary’s will host the Macmillan Coffee Morning in partnership with the Little Green Frog Cafe this morning (26th September).
A spokesperson for the Market Square venue said:
“Come and get your cake and support a cause that has affected so many of us, either directly or indirectly.
“Together, we can beat cancer.”The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson